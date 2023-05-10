Fella Makafui and Medikal’s marriage seems to be in chaos because, for some months now, the two-power couple have been trending on the internet for obvious reasons.

A few months ago, it was reported that Fella Makafui has divorced Medikal reason she had stopped putting on her wedding ring.

The report was later dismissed after the two later shared several videos of themselves cuddling and making love to each other – With Fella’s wedding ring back on her finger.

READ ALSO: “Bring back my money” – Fella Makafui cries after employee bolts with her GH¢50K

Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui’s-marriage

According to a new worrying report from the camp of notorious IG blogger named @Thosecalledcelebs, Fella Makafui has kicked Medikal out of his own house.

The blogger additionally alleged that Medikal is now squatting at Criss Waddle’s house.

“Sowutuom Offset came home with hweee 100/100 minus 1000 ? Kwaku eeiii!! Do u know much i hired the police? Mesee, sleep at Wofa Waddle’s house saaa….don’t come home… no wonder ….Hoehoe Cardi B didn’t follow you.…by this time…anka she go trending more than ” it’s Caroline baebyyy ” it’s expensive ?

Both Medikal and Fella Makafui are yet to react to this new speculation.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians accuse Fella Makafui of using ‘Do As I Say’ juju she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal