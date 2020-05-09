Fella-Makafui-announces-she-and-husband-Medikal-will-adopt-their-kids

- Advertisement -

Yesterday on TV3’s ‘Showbiz 360’ hosted by Giovanni Caleb, Fella Makafui and husband Medikal appeared on the show for an inclusive interview.

The couple during the interview revealed that they will soon be adopting their kids. Though they planning to give birth to only 3 children on their own.

The reasons for their decision was that they don’t just want to be flooded with many children in their home.

The host questioned ‘Ayibe Toffee’ Fella Makafui about the viral pregnancy rumours; she demystified all rumours stating she’s not pregnant.

In the interview as monitored by Ghpage.com, the couple answered questions on several topics from their personal lives to social lives.

On the subject that Medikal writes the songs for her (Fella), she cleared the air that she writes it on her own because as far back as senior high school she used to rap.