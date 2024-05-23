type here...
Fella Makafui Biography: Real age, husband, kids, cars, houses, networth, arrest etc

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui Biography

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, is widely celebrated for her contributions to the industry through her modeling and acting talents.

She first gained prominence with her role in the popular Ghanaian TV series “YOLO” (You Only Live Once).

Since then, Fella Makafui has appeared in various films and collaborated with renowned personalities in the movie industry.

Beyond her work as a model and actress, she is also recognized for her controversial persona, which has not deterred her from pursuing her ambitions.

Despite her humble beginnings, Fella Makafui is noted for her philanthropic efforts, frequently engaging in charity work to give back to the community.

Fella_Makafui

Her journey from modest origins to becoming a celebrated figure in the entertainment industry is a testament to her resilience and dedication.

Fella Makafui Real Name

Fella Makafui’s real name is Fella Precious Makafui.

Fella Makafui Date Of Birth

Fella Makafui was born on 19th August 1995.

Fella Makfui Educational Background

After completing her primary education at Kabore School Complex, Fella Makafui attended Kpando Senior High School for her secondary education.

After SHS, she enrolled at the University of Ghana, where she studied Public Administration.

Networth, Cars And Houses

Fella Makafui is very financially stable because, besides her acting career, she is also an entrepreneur with a chain of businesses in the country.

She is the owner of a drink and wine store, beauty line, clothing line, and Richhills Property.


She also runs a foundation, Fella Makafui Foundation, through which she reaches out to the poor and needy, donating to Accra Psychiatric Hospital and a community centre in her hometown.


Her net worth is believed to be around $1M. She owns a couple of houses as well as cars.

Marriage, Divorce And Kids

Fella Makafui married Medikal on 9th March 2020 in a very flamboyant ceremony. However, the marriage hit the rocks in January 2024 for reasons which are yet to be publicly addressed.

Fella Makafui shares a child with Medikal named Island Frimpong.

Fella Makafui Arrest

Precious Fella Makafui was arrested for selling unregistered products to the public on 22nd May 2024.


The arrest was as a result of a collaborative effort between investigative documentary filmmaking firm ISPYGH 247 and the Pharmacy Council Ghana.

Fella Makafui faced charges related to the sale of unregistered drugs, false advertising, and the dissemination of unapproved advertisements by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Source:GHpage

