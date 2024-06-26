type here...
Fella Makafui building a massive mansion after leaving Medikal's house - Photos
Fella Makafui building a massive mansion after leaving Medikal’s house – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui building a massive mansion after leaving Medikal's house - Photos

Actress Fella Makafui has revealed she is in the process of building her own mansion following her recent divorce from rapper AMG Medikal.

The former couple, who shared a high-profile relationship, have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their marital home since their split.

Despite their marriage ending, neither Fella nor Medikal wanted to leave the luxurious home they built together.

This standoff culminated in Fella being forced to move out.

Fella-Makafui

Determined to forge ahead, the resilient actress has now set her sights on building a new home for herself.

Recent photos shared by Fella on her social media platforms suggest significant progress on her new mansion.

In the images, Fella is seen at the construction site wearing a construction hat, accompanied by the caption: “Grind day.”

When a fan commented “Fella Mansion” on one of her posts, Fella responded with a ‘shh’ sign, indicating her desire to keep details about the project under wraps for now.

Despite this, the shared photos have given her followers a glimpse into the project and the new chapter she is embarking on.

Fella also shared several other photos, which can be viewed by swiping through her post.

