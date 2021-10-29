type here...
Fella Makafui buys new iPhone 13 for Medikal as 'prison pain' gift
Entertainment

Fella Makafui buys new iPhone 13 for Medikal as ‘prison pain’ gift

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fella Makafui has once again proved that her love for rapper Medikal is real and genuine. She has gifted him with the latest iPhone 13 after his release from prison.

The actress and entrepreneur have in time without number gone the mile to show that she and Medikal are made for each other.

Fella in a video sighted showing the gift indicated that she had to surprise the already rich rapper with the expensive mobile device because he has gone through pain for long.

Medikal was recently arrested for brandishing a weapon in a viral video sighted on social media.

He was arraigned before the court a day after his arrest and remanded into police custody for 5 days and later granted bail of GHc100,000 with one surety.

Fella Makafui during these trying times of her husband showed massive support to him. She stood with him like how every ‘Wife Material’ will do.

