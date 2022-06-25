- Advertisement -

Actress Fella Makafui sent social media into a meltdown after she gave fans a glimpse of her incredible body on Saturday.

The 26-year-old YOLO star shared a set of attention-grabbing photos flaunting her well-endowed backside and alluring curves that’s got most men drooling over her.

Fella Makafui stunned in a purple thigh-high slit velvet gown that hugged her body and showed off miles of her left leg. She matched her look with a pair of heels embellished with shiny crystals that made her feet pop.

She captioned the photos of her in a bedroom: “Would say something Catchy. But I already got your Attention.”

Fella Makafui put on a curvy display as she gave fans a glimpse of her incredible body

Fella Makafui showed off miles of her left leg in a purple velvet gown

Although the photos went through a retouching process, they seemed overly edited as her butt appeared abnormally inflated as though she had just done a butt surgery.

But we’re not surprised anyway, because the mother-of-one is naturally endowed and would not need to pay extra money for a procedure.

Fans have alluded that her husband, rapper Medikal is really a happy man as he’s enjoying her body.

Check out some the comments sampled under the post below:

One Twitter user Prince wrote: “MDK u dey chop things ooo bro

Another asked: “Do you need a face to sit on ? I’m available”

Another tweeter exclaimed: “Eiii ad3n wo p3 s3 wo to y3n suntudua anaa”

Ne ba Bongo wrote: “You are giving all this to mdk alone how can you buy the mansion some ah well make I mind my business“

Dewayne said: “MDK go love Doggy Waaa”