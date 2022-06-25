Actress Fella Makafui sent social media into a meltdown after she gave fans a glimpse of her incredible body on Saturday.
The 26-year-old YOLO star shared a set of attention-grabbing photos flaunting her well-endowed backside and alluring curves that’s got most men drooling over her.
Fella Makafui stunned in a purple thigh-high slit velvet gown that hugged her body and showed off miles of her left leg. She matched her look with a pair of heels embellished with shiny crystals that made her feet pop.
She captioned the photos of her in a bedroom: “Would say something Catchy. But I already got your Attention.”
Although the photos went through a retouching process, they seemed overly edited as her butt appeared abnormally inflated as though she had just done a butt surgery.
But we’re not surprised anyway, because the mother-of-one is naturally endowed and would not need to pay extra money for a procedure.
Fans have alluded that her husband, rapper Medikal is really a happy man as he’s enjoying her body.
Check out some the comments sampled under the post below:
One Twitter user Prince wrote: “MDK u dey chop things ooo bro
Another asked: “Do you need a face to sit on ? I’m available”
Another tweeter exclaimed: “Eiii ad3n wo p3 s3 wo to y3n suntudua anaa”
Ne ba Bongo wrote: “You are giving all this to mdk alone how can you buy the mansion some ah well make I mind my business“
Dewayne said: “MDK go love Doggy Waaa”