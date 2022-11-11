- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui and her husband, Medikal, are reportedly going through difficult times behind the scenes.

According to some gossip mongers on the internet, Medikal has been caught on countless occasions cheating on Fella Makfui.

If what the gossip mongers are saying is true, then apparently, the actress is tired and wants to exit the marriage.

Prior to these recent speculations that Fella is seeking a divorce from the AMG-signed rapper, it was alleged by some ghost IG bloggers a few months ago that Fella has threatened to leave the marriage if she ever catches Medikla cheating on her again.

Looking at how things are unfolding at the moment, it’s assumed Fella has caught her husband having an affair with another lady for the umpteenth time and won’t forgive him this time around.

Earlier yesterday, Fella authored a tweet on her Twitter page which she later deleted after it went viral and couldn’t contain the heat any longer.

She declared she was about to take the hardest decision ever in her life.

Initially, a lot of tweeps assumed she was about to hand over her Twitter page to Medikla since he has been permanently suspended for impersonating Nana Addo.

But on a deeper thought, it was realised it was nothing of such and she was subtly talking about her marital woes.

Medikal also shared a post on his Snapchat to indirectly jab Fella Makfui by describing her as disrespectful, unappreciative and stressing his life.

Amidst all this brouhaha, Fella Makafui has taken off the ‘Frimpong’ in her Twitter name and now replaced it with her full government name which is Fella Makafui Precious.

Initially, she was known on Twitter as Mrs Precious Frimpong, but currently, she can be found on the bird app as Fella Makafui Precious.

Well, this whole issue can be a stunt just to make headlines and be in the news as usual. Attention is a currency for celebrities and as such, they try to be in the news whether on a good or bad note.