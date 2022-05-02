type here...
Fella Makafui cries after paying Ghc150 E-levy
Entertainment

Fella Makafui cries after paying Ghc150 E-levy

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makfui
Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has joined the many Ghanaians who are wailing over the infamous E-levy which commenced yesterday, 1st May 2022.

As revealed by the pained actress, she paid as huge as GHC150 cedis on a GHC10,000 transaction she made.

She wrote; This E-Levy thing …waaaww !! SMH !! They charged me 150cedis for 10k transaction!! What !!!

The controversial E-levy has raised a hot conversation piece among politicians from the two leading parties (NPP/NDC) as well as the Ghanaian populace at large.

According to the minority in parliament and almost 90% of Ghanaians, the E-Levy should be scrapped because upon all the borrowing, Nana Addo still can’t point to a single developmental project so how can the small revenue that will be generated from the E-levy solve Ghana’s problems.

A handful of Ghanaians have also threatened to boycott the use of Mobile money if the government fails to take a second look at the draconian tax.

    Source:GHpage

