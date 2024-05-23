type here...
I have nothing doing with Fella Makafui – D-Black tells Medikal to the face on LIVE radio

By Mr. Tabernacle

For the past few weeks, it has been in the news that rapper and record label CEO D-Black played a role in Medikal’s decision to break up with Fella Makafui.

Medikal in an interview called out D-Black over some actions with his wife.

Medikal released a song a few hours ago titled Just Incase and he decided to take a shot at D-Black.

Just like his best friend Shatta Wale, Medikal decided to insult D-Black’s mother.

Well, Medikal in an interview on Starr FM with Bola Ray hours ago clashed with D-Black One-On-One and smoked the peace pipe.

The Two Musicians trashed their heated differences about the recent brouhaha about D-Black lighting a Cigar for Fella at the club and him having a thing to do with Fella.

D-Black who stormed the studios unawares speaking said to the face of Medikal that he has known Fella Makafui for more than 10 years even before she got married.

However, he has nothing to do with the actress. He surprisingly mentioned that he does not have the phone contact of Fella Makafui to talk of having an affair with her.

Source:GHPAGE

