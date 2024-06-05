type here...
Fella Makafui exclusively reveals the whereabouts of Baby Island after divorce from Medikal

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui exclusively reveals the whereabouts of Baby Island after divorce from Medikal

Fella Makafui has finally disclosed the whereabouts of Baby Island after her violent divorce from Mediakal.

In an interview with GhPage’s Rashad on his Rash Hour show, Fella Makafui revealed that Baby Island is now under her care.

According to Fella, Island is doing very well and her divorce from Medikal hasn’t affected her in any way.

She continued that, Baby Island will financially be okay for the rest of her life because she and Medikal have made several investments for her.

Fella also talked about the current relationship she has with Medikal.

As stated by her, she still respects and adores the rapper because he’s the father of her daughter.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

