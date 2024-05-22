type here...
Entertainment

Fella Makafui finally leaves Medikal’s House? – Video drops

By Mr. Tabernacle
A new video going viral, suggests without confirmation that rapper Medikal has kicked out Fella Makafui from his mansion.

Per the video, a moving truck is spotted at the entrance of Medikal’s mansion and it is there to carry away someone’s belongings.

Netizens are saying that Fella is the one being moved out although neither of the two parties involved has confirmed or denied the reports.

Other reports claim the person being kicked out is Bless, Fella’s troublesome cousin who caused a rift between her and her husband.

Medikal and Fella have been fighting over ownership of the mansion ever since their divorce with either refusing to move out for the other to inhabit the place. reconstruct.

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui and Medikal have been invited by the Nungua Traditional Council to appear before them on Friday.

According to the statement from the council, they have seen photos of a land document circulating on social media and would want them to come before it.

It continued that they were supposed to come with the original copies of the documents to help them carry out an invitation on the piece of land situated at East Legon Hills.

Source:GHPAGE

