Fella Makafui finally opens up about her level of education

Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Precious Makafui has finally bared it all in regards to her level of education.

In an interview together with her husband Medikal, she disclosed that she furthered her education to the tertiary level as not known to many.

According to her, she attended the univeristy after completing her secondary education at Kpando Secondary School in the Volta Region.

She revealed that she attended Ghana’s premium university which is the University of Ghana.

She also disclosed that she studied Public Administration but failed to provide details in regards to the year she was enrolled or completed.

The actress also spoke about enjoying her marriage life to her husband, AMG Medikal and the number of children they both want.

Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal had their traditional marriage on 7th March 2020 after several claims that she was pregnant.