LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Fella Makafui finally opens up about her level of education
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Fella Makafui finally opens up about her level of education

By Lizbeth Brown
0
Fella Makafui
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Precious Makafui has finally bared it all in regards to her level of education.

In an interview together with her husband Medikal, she disclosed that she furthered her education to the tertiary level as not known to many.

According to her, she attended the univeristy after completing her secondary education at Kpando Secondary School in the Volta Region.

She revealed that she attended Ghana’s premium university which is the University of Ghana.

She also disclosed that she studied Public Administration but failed to provide details in regards to the year she was enrolled or completed.

ALSO READ: Fella Makafui announces she and husband Medikal will adopt their kids

The actress also spoke about enjoying her marriage life to her husband, AMG Medikal and the number of children they both want.

Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal had their traditional marriage on 7th March 2020 after several claims that she was pregnant.

Previous articleVideo of a Ghanaian nurse twerking at the hospital causes social media uproar
Next articleFella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Bisa Kdei didn’t mean to attack the whole media -Nukre

Lizbeth Brown -
Hiplife singer Nukre has disclosed that Bisa Kdei wasn't careful about his statement concerning the media. Speaking with Dr...
Read more
Entertainment

Here’s all you need to know about Mercy Asiedu’s first son who is also a movie star

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu recently on social media surprised many of her fans and colleagues in the movie industry after she...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of a Ghanaian nurse twerking at the hospital causes social media uproar

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has caught glimpse of a viral video of a Ghanaian nurse seductively twerking at the hospital in the midst of doctors...
Read more
Entertainment

Angry Medikal slaps Eno Barony as he strikes back again at her amid beef

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang (AMG) rapper Medikal is not taking lightly all the jabs by the rap goddess Eno Barony as he has...
Read more
Entertainment

Revealed: Photos of Sarkodie’s unseen ‘twin brother’ goes viral

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has come across a young man on social media who can easily pass as the biological twin brother of award-winning Ghanaian...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christian Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

RASHAD -
One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News