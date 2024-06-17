Fella Makafui finally reacts as 3some, new boyfriend and America trip filla trends (Video)

Just about two days ago, Fella Makafui made it into the headlines after sharing pictures of herself on a first-class flight to the US.

Hours after the alluring pictures were shared on social media, a set of gossipmongers with eagle eyes dug deep to find out the motive behind Fella’s trip to the US.

According to the gossipmongers, Fella was invited to the US by her new lover named Godfather.

The gossip mongers further described Godfather as extremely wealthy and and has more assets to his name as compared to Medikal.

According to the gossip, this trip was funded by her new sponsor, Godfather, who reportedly invited her and another lady for a rendezvous in exchange for money.

The allegations further suggested that this generous benefactor paid for her luxurious travel arrangements.

The rumours consequently sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many people sharing their opinions on Fella’s alleged new relationship and the circumstances surrounding her divorce.

However, Fella has come out to deny the accusations that have been levelled against her.

According to the mother of one in a tweet, she’s not going out with any Godfather neither was she involved in any 3some as earlier alleged.

She also mocked her attackers to find something better to do with their lives rather than monitoring her movements.

Watch the video below to know more…