Fella Makafui reveals why she is no more in YOLO TV series

Precious Frimpong, better known as Fella Makafui, has disclosed why she’s no longer a cast of the popular TV series, YOLO.

The 27-year-old actress and entrepreneur was one of the most-loved characters in Ivan Quarshigah’s youth education TV series where she played the role of Serwaa.

Her character in the series coupled with her bad grammar and many other things got a lot of people to fall in love with the award-winning TV series.

Despite being one of the cast of the show, Fella has strangely been missing from the last few seasons of the TV series for reasons no one knows.

In a recent interview with popular YouTuber Sharkboy, the mother of one finally revealed why that has been the case.

According to her, it is not as though she has been booted out of the TV series, however, she had to take a break from it because of the manner the script was designed.

Fella added that even though she was out of the TV series, she is finally back and will be seen in the future seasons of the show.

She hilariously put it: ‘I went to eat gari, but now I am back…’