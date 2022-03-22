type here...
Fella Makafui to give birth to baby No.2
Entertainment

Fella Makafui to give birth to baby No.2

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui
Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and brand ambassador Fella Makfui has dropped a set of stunning photos on the internet to subtly announce her second pregnancy.

Recall that a few weeks ago, rumours went rife on the internet the mother of one is pregnant and trying to hide the pregnancy from the media.

Well, Fella has kept quiet over the whole brouhaha until dropping this set of adorable pictures.

The caption she attached to the photos gives a clear hint that Baby Island will be getting a brother/sister soon and Medikal will also be having his second child.

She wrote;

My baby is almost ready… If you love me kindly follow @beautybyfellamakafui and turn your notifications on!! I can’t wait to show you this baby of mine cos E-choke!!”

We wish Fella Makafui all the best with her pregnancy if there’s an iota of truth in her caption and she isn’t just chasing clout.

    Source:GHpage

