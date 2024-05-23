Fella Makafui goes off Social Media

Actress Fella Makafui has decided to take a break from social media due to the stress and grief caused by her husband’s unusual separation.

The actress and entrepreneur has decided to take a break from the avalanche of insults and condemnations directed at her by online users who support her divorced husband’s allegations.

Before making this decision, Fella voiced her hope that time would finally vindicate her.

Fella announced her social media break on Instagram, still optimistic that the truth will win.

In her message, she simply stated, “Logging out, back soon,” and informed her followers that her next public appearance will be at the premiere of her new film in Kumasi next month.

