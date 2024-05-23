Fella Makafui granted bail

Fella Makafui in the last few days has seen herself the topic of discussion across all the social media platforms.

News received moments ago confirmed her arrest. Her arrest was facilitated by investigative documentary filmmaking firm, ISPYGH 247, in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council Ghana.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: BREAKING NEWS: Fella Makafui Arrested – Here’s Why

Fella Makafui was arrested on Wednesday, May 22,2024 for engaging in unlawful activities related to the sale of unregistered drugs.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: List of all the 16 Fake, Unregistered Products of Fella Makafui – Number 8 is shocking

In the most recent development, Fella Makafui has been granted bail after admitting that the majority of the items she marketed were not FDA-registered.

This news was made known through the earlier press release by ISPYGH247 that announced her arrest.

READ THE PRESS RELEASE BELOW