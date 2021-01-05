- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and mother of one Fella Makafui according to her latest interview has disclosed that she has plans of suing Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

The wife of AMG rapper Medikal in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon 102.1 FM narrated what informed her decision to sue the actress and video vixen Akuapem Poloo.

According to Fella Makafui, she remembers during her fight with Efia Odo Akuapem Poloo sent her a DM begging her to allow her join the fight which she didn’t respond to.

She went on to say that she wondered why Poloo would come out wanting to join a fight she has no knowledge about it but she let it slide and moved on.

After some time, she saw that Poloo was peddling lies about her and Medikal and even went ahead to include her pregnancy and her daughter Island.

It was at this point that she decided to do what was needeful.

Watch the video below:

Asked by Sammy Flex what she meant by doing the needful, she answered that she reported the matter to the police who tried on several times to get her arrested but she was always invading arrest.

Fella Makafui revealed that her plan was to sue her immediatly but she decided to hold on for sometime and see how things will unfold.