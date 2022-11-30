- Advertisement -

Actress, Fella Makafui didn’t spare a critic who wished doom on her in the comments section of photos she shared on her IG page posed beside a Chevrolet Corvette.

According to this IG user with the handle name @Amponsah1845, Fella Makfui is on Interpol’s wanted list and she will be whisked away very soon.

Recall that following Hajia4Real’s arrest, a certain prophet made it into the news after accusing Fella and her hubby Medikal of being big-time scammers.

Medikal and Fella are yet to react to the accusation but it seems many Ghanaian believe what the prophet said – The reason behind @Amponsah1845 comment and prediction about Fella Makafui’s arrest.

As stated by @Amponsah1845, Fella Makafui is bound to suffer the same humiliating and exhausting fate as Hajia4Real who was detained by the UK police for her alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Fella Makfui who inwardly knows she hasn’t done anything wrong to warrant her arrest confidently ambiguously replied to the naysayer that she can’t wait to be arrested.

Take a look at the exchange between Fella Makfui and her attacker who wishes nothing but pain and disgrace on her…

Prophet warns Medikal and Fella Makafui

Following Hajia4Real’s shocking arrest, a year-old prophecy from the camp of Prophet Kobena Assan has resurfaced and currently trending on the local digital space.

According to the man of God, he has information beforehand that Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui are in the fraud business.

He proceeded to issue a stern warning to them to quit their illegal businesses as soon as possible because they will experience an unfortunate end.