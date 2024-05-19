Fella Makafui has been trending on social media after her ex-husband Medikal decided to speak out about their relationship and its issues.

In a tell-it-all video now available on social media, Medikal disclosed that he has been pushed to the wall several times by Fella Makafui but has never reacted in any manner.

According to him, he has never laid a hand on any woman before because he wasn’t brought up that way but his wife has been tempting him to do something to her so she could tarnish his image.

He went on and narrated an incident which happened at his former place saying Fella who was his then-girlfriend scaled the wall into his house one night to check if he was cheating on her.

Upon entering the house, she noticed that he was playing video games with some of his friends but she still got angry and started destroying things in the room.

Medikal added that despite getting angry, he kept his composure and called the Nanakrom Police command to come and take her away since he wouldn’t want to do anything to her.

Watch the video below: