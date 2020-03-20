type here...
Fella Makafui manager reacts after social media users bashed the actress over her Mercedez-Benz

By Qwame Benedict
0
Fella-Makafui-Medikal
Actress and the newest marred woman in town Fella Makafui yesterday took to social media to show-off a Mercedez C-300 Benz car with the registration number FELLA 20-20 which she got from her husband Medikal.

She got a lot of praise from social media users until it was revealed that the car was actually registered in Medikal’s name and that Fella Makafui only owns the number plate.

Fans who were unhappy with the new development starting throwing missiles at Fella on social media asking if whether she can’t see that her husband Medikal is just playing with her and she is also acting like a kid.

Fella Makafui

Her manager Richie Amofa who wouldn’t want people insulting her brand has taken to social media to write a long essay to explain the whole car registration saga that has got people insulting Fella.

Read his statement below:

So Yesterday People Were Quick To Be Saying Why Did Medikal Gift A Car To His Lovely Wife Fella Makafui Whilst The Car Registration Is Still In His Name. Seriously, Some People Are Always Just In A Hurry To Express Their Ignorance Which Clearly Shows Their Misunderstanding On Vehicle Registration Or Change Of Vehicle Processes.

So those who watched the video before Medikal Gifted The Car To Fellaprecious Makafui would clearly are that it was a surprise to his wife. Meaning, The Purchase / Documentation / Handing Over Was All New To His Wife That Instance. The Registration Details On The Card Was A Proof Of Ownership Of The Benz By Medikal Which Must be Handed Over To The New Owner. It happens when you are handing over a Car To Any one To Show The Previous Owner of the Car.

Then subsequently on a later day The Previous Owner Medikal Takes 2 Passport Pictures + a PhotoCopy of His National ID to the DVLA and sign the Form C + the name of the new owner for the official change in ownership after he has handed over the Surprise ( Car ) To his wife… Even In Any Case Do You know that whether the name or owner remains Medikal or Fella by Law In Mensah v Mensah (1998) stated that the sharing of spousal property should no longer be dependent on the substantial contribution principle and that property acquired during marriage is a joint property, and even if the spouses did not make any contribution the spouse is entitled to an equal share in the said property.

The effect of the decision was that in so far as the property was acquired during marriage, the spouse holding the legal title holds the property in a resulting trust in favour of both spouses.

Any property acquired during marriage by a husband with him holding legal documentations, he’s only holding it in trust of his wife… Being it traditional or western wedding … Article 11 ( 1992 Constitution) recognizes customary laws as part of our laws strictly … CONGRATULATIONS TO MY TALENT FELLA MAKAFUI.. Precious you can decide not to demand the change of ownership being done today and you are the owner legally ..

