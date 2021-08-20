type here...
Fella Makafui marks her 26th birthday with mouthwatering photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
Voluptuous actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui turns a year older today. She is 26 years today.

Mrs. Frimpong (Fella Makafui) as part of her birthday celebration has shared some mouthwatering photos on social media.

Clad in a white satin gown with thigh high slit, the mother of one glittered as she posed for the camera beaming with smiles.

She wrote; ‘+ 1 today ??? .. 26 and highly Favored ?? Thank you Jesus???????.

Check her pictures below;

Meanwhile, colleague celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee, Tracey Boakye, Berla Mundi and others have since stormed her Instagram page to wish her birthday.

Source:GHPAGE

