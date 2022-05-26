- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui and Medikal have been fingered in another dirty scandal that has exposed the fake lives they live on social media to impress their fans.

The cover on the Ghanaian “power couple” was blown after documents and a video of the supposed signing of an ambassadorial deal surfaced online.

According to footnotes surrounding the video, Medikal signed the deal with a skincare company as a brand ambassador on Wednesday, May 25.

The deal is said to be worth a whopping GHc1,550,000 ($200,000).

Which skincare company in this part of the world would pay such a hefty amount to Medikal to advertise their products?

How much money is the company even going to make to cover the $200,000, not to even talk of making profit?

Well, an insider has come out to reveal that the so-called Skincare company which signed Medikal belongs to Fella and the whole thing is a ruse.

According to the Instablog page Thosecalledcelebs, the duo tried to deceive Ghanaians once again into believing that they are the real money-making celebs in the country.

Read the post below.

Fella Makafui and Medikal are actually not new to controversies like this. They know the showbiz industry so well that they occasionally pull different stunts to get them the attention they want.