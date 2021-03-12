type here...
Entertainment

Fella Makafui on mummy duty with her daughter Island in latest video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fella Makafui Island
Fella Makafui and her daughter Island are on a mission to kill fans with too much cuteness with their latest video.

The actress and wife of rapper Medikal posted a video of herself and her adorable daughter sharing a mother-daughter moment.

Island Frimpong looked all swagged up with her army T-shirt and her Jordan headband to match as she spent time with her mummy.

Fella could be heard calling her little cutie daddy’s girl and getting her to smile.

Island Frimpong is Hiplife artist Medikal and Fella Makafui’s first and is barely half a year old.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter into their home sometime in September 2020 after walking down the aisle in the same year.

Source:GHPAGE

