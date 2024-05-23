Fella Makafui was only invited by the police – Management Speaks

Fella Makafui’s management has issued a statement debunking prior reports and confirming that the actress was invited by the police on Tuesday, May 22, 2024.

Her invitation is as part of investigations into reports of unlawful sale and promotion of drugs but was not arrested.

According to the release, Fella Makafui was invited and departed soon after she honoured the invitation by the police.

The release adds that the general public including fans and followers of the actress and entrepreneur should disregard the earlier news of her arrest.

The management through the pressor revealed that Fella Makafui upon her invite shared all the necessary information about the issue to assist the investigation.

And presented her license from the Ghana Traditional Medicine Practice along with details of her FDA-registered products to the police

It further stated that Fella Makafui provided information on a few products of hers still undergoing the registration process.