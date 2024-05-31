Fella Makafui receives beautiful flowers with a touching message

Amid her divorce with Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, Fella Makafui has received beautiful flowers with a touching message.

This is not the first time Fella Makafui has received a flower as a gift after her breakup with Medikal.

Medikal, in a series of tweets and videos intended to expose Fella Makafui even talked about how she received a flower from other people people, obviously men.

Well, the actress has received the second flower following her divorce from the “Vienna Girl” hitmaker.

Fella Makafui took to social media to let all and sundry know that she had received a flower gift from someone whose name she kept from the media.

Attached to the beautiful flower was a very touching letter, which was intended to perhaps encourage the actress in her predicaments.