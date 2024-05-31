type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFella Makafui receives beautiful flowers with a touching message
Entertainment

Fella Makafui receives beautiful flowers with a touching message

By Musah Abdul

Amid her divorce with Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, Fella Makafui has received beautiful flowers with a touching message.

This is not the first time Fella Makafui has received a flower as a gift after her breakup with Medikal.

Medikal, in a series of tweets and videos intended to expose Fella Makafui even talked about how she received a flower from other people people, obviously men.

Well, the actress has received the second flower following her divorce from the “Vienna Girl” hitmaker.

Fella Makafui took to social media to let all and sundry know that she had received a flower gift from someone whose name she kept from the media.

Attached to the beautiful flower was a very touching letter, which was intended to perhaps encourage the actress in her predicaments.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Friday, May 31, 2024
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
82 %
3.1mph
100 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways