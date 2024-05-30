Fella Makafui reportedly buys a new house

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui has reportedly bought a new beautiful house.

This comes after the actress packed out of her house with Medikal at East Legon, which the duo fought over for some time.

According to a Ghanaian blogger, Thosecalled celebrities, Fella Makafui has bought a new beautiful house.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the blogger said that she wished she could post pictures of the actress’ new mansion.

Giving pieces of information about the house, the blogger said “The house paaa and interior deco… Jesus!