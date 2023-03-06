- Advertisement -

News on the streets wildly alleges that Fella Makafui’s marriage to Medikal has turned sour and collapsed in the process.

According to the carriers of this yet-to-be-confirmed report, Fella and Medikal are no more together and the rapper has allegedly gone back to his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby.

As we all know, Sister Derby was Medikal’s sweetheart until Fella snatched him from her hence it’s believed that Karma is giving it to the actress ‘woto woto’.

Although the reports that Fella Makfui and Medikal have divorced are yet to be authenticated but Fella is giving subtle hints about the current state of their union on social media through her posts.

For some time now, the actress-cum-entrepreneur has taken off her wedding ring – And her most recent pictures on Instagram show her ring finger empty.

The only thing or circumstance which will force a married woman to take off her wedding ring is divorce and it seems Fella is no longer married and searching for a new man.

Speculations on social media suggest that Medikal has gone back to Sister Derby and their upcoming song titled ‘Cold and trophies’ produced by Chensee Beatz is a diss to Fella.

