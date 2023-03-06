type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFella Makafui reportedly throws her wedding ring away as Medikal allegedly divorces...
News

Fella Makafui reportedly throws her wedding ring away as Medikal allegedly divorces her for Sister Derby

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui reportedly throws her wedding ring away as Medikal allegedly dumps her for Sister Derby
- Advertisement -

News on the streets wildly alleges that Fella Makafui’s marriage to Medikal has turned sour and collapsed in the process.

According to the carriers of this yet-to-be-confirmed report, Fella and Medikal are no more together and the rapper has allegedly gone back to his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby.

As we all know, Sister Derby was Medikal’s sweetheart until Fella snatched him from her hence it’s believed that Karma is giving it to the actress ‘woto woto’.

READ ALSO: Medikal reportedly goes back to Sister Derby as he features her on his new song

Although the reports that Fella Makfui and Medikal have divorced are yet to be authenticated but Fella is giving subtle hints about the current state of their union on social media through her posts.

For some time now, the actress-cum-entrepreneur has taken off her wedding ring – And her most recent pictures on Instagram show her ring finger empty.

The only thing or circumstance which will force a married woman to take off her wedding ring is divorce and it seems Fella is no longer married and searching for a new man.

Speculations on social media suggest that Medikal has gone back to Sister Derby and their upcoming song titled ‘Cold and trophies’ produced by Chensee Beatz is a diss to Fella.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: “Reason Medikal dumped you” – Sister Derby bashed for ‘golddigger’ Val’s Day message

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 6, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.7 ° F
    86.7 °
    86.7 °
    67 %
    3.9mph
    96 %
    Mon
    89 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News