Actress and mother of one Makafui has served her fans and followers with some serious dance moves after giving birth to her daughter Island Frimpong weeks ago.

In the video sighted on the official Instagram handle of the YOLO actress, Fella Makafui was seen giving off some sleek African dance moves.

She appeared very hyped as she showed off her dance moves to the admiration of people gathered in the hall.

As Fella Makafui dazzled on the dancefloor, a voice believed to be that of Medikal’s was heard cheering her on and asking her to do more moves.

Fella Makafui was seen wearing a pair of trousers, a plain white t-shirt and a pair of white sneakers.

After posting the video, Fella Makafui captioned it: “Hypeman : Hubby”

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments from some celebs and fans;

wendyshayofficial: “??? Sista Akos u have to teach me ur moves ooo”

crazeclown: “????? medikal is a vibe ?? see hype na”

roselyn_ngissah: “@fellamakafui @fellamakafui @fellamakafui how many times did I call you…. ??????”

euniceabbey6: “nice dancing moves???but Fella I think u shld work in ur Tommy pls”

dancegodlloyd: “????? Ei you get moves Allah”

boyehannah06: “This lady deserves an award and young ladies should rather learn from her I’m not saying it because I want her to feel good nope I meant every word she is a role model”