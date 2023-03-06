- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui’s most recent cryptics captions attached to her photos and on Snapchat somehow confirm the trending reports that she has divorced Medikal.

The power couples are noted for cashing clout on social media with their marriage but it seems this current report about their split up might be true.

For some time now, Fella Makafui hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring and her last 5 pictures on Instagram show her empty ring finger.

Just last Friday, Medikal posted a flyer of his upcoming song and shockingly, Sister Derby, his ex-lover is the guest act on the project.

Medikal’s feature of Sister Derby on his ‘Colds And Trophies’ adds more weight to the reports that he has annulled his marriage with Fella Makafui.

Well, amidst the divorce rumours and hearsays, Fella Makafui, on the other hand, has been subtly throwing jabs believed to be directed at both Medikal and Sister Derby.

In one of her Instagram posts, she captioned her ‘fire’ picture as;’ I’m on whatever your’re on X2′.

On Snapchat also, she posted; “You won’t find the same person twice not even in the same person”

All these cryptic posts are currently fueling her reported divorce from Medikal because of Sister Derby.

Watch the video below to know more about this developing story…

