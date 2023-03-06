type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFella Makafui 'shades' Medikal and Sister Derby amidst divorce rumours
News

Fella Makafui ‘shades’ Medikal and Sister Derby amidst divorce rumours

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui 'shades' Medikal and Sister Derby amidst divorce rumours
- Advertisement -

The power couples are noted for cashing clout on social media with their marriage but it seems this current report about their split up might be true.

For some time now, Fella Makafui hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring and her last 5 pictures on Instagram show her empty ring finger.

Just last Friday, Medikal posted a flyer of his upcoming song and shockingly, Sister Derby, his ex-lover is the guest act on the project.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui ‘shades’ Medikal and Sister Derby amidst divorce rumours

Fella Makafui reportedly throws her wedding ring away as Medikal allegedly dumps her for Sister Derby

Medikal’s feature of Sister Derby on his ‘Colds And Trophies’ adds more weight to the reports that he has annulled his marriage with Fella Makafui.

Well, amidst the divorce rumours and hearsays, Fella Makafui, on the other hand, has been subtly throwing jabs believed to be directed at both Medikal and Sister Derby.

In one of her Instagram posts, she captioned her ‘fire’ picture as;’ I’m on whatever your’re on X2′.

On Snapchat also, she posted; “You won’t find the same person twice not even in the same person”

All these cryptic posts are currently fueling her reported divorce from Medikal because of Sister Derby.

Watch the video below to know more about this developing story…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Medikal reportedly goes back to Sister Derby as he features her on his new song

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 6, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.7 ° F
    86.7 °
    86.7 °
    67 %
    3.9mph
    96 %
    Mon
    89 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News