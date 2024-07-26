type here...
Fella Makafui shares a new heartwarming video of herself and Baby Island looking all grown up

By Armani Brooklyn
Fella Makafui shares a new heartwarming video of herself and Baby Island looking all grown up

Star actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, have melted hearts after a video of them together surfaced online.

In a heartwarming video, Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong were spotted hanging out together during a night out in town.

The adorable clip shows Fella and Island having fun moments and bonding as mother and daughter in the car.

The video was recorded by Fella herself seated in the front, playing and singing a song while her daughter sat in the backseat.

Fella Makafui later got closer to Island and urged her to smile for the camera. The actress and her daughter beamed with smiles as they recorded themselves having a fun time.

At the end of the video, Fella expressed her love to her daughter and implied they were out on a date night. Below is the video of Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, hanging out:

Source:GHpage

