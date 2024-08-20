Today, 20th August 2024, marks the 29th birthday of Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui.

In celebrating her day, she has shared photos on her official Instagram page and a motivational caption of how she has sailed through it all.

According to her, the past year has been full of challenges for her but she has been able to overcome all the challenges life threw at her doorsteps.

She added that the tears she shed this past few months instead of breaking her down have rather made her strong and who she is today.

Her full caption reads: “Happy Birthday to me! Today, I’m overwhelmed with emotion as I look back on the rollercoaster of this past year. I’ve faced battles that shook me to my core, yet through it all, I found a well of strength I never knew I had. Every tear shed, every fear faced, has made me who I am today—a survivor, a fighter, a soul full of unwavering resilience.

I am deeply grateful to God, who has been my anchor in the storm, my light in the darkest moments, and the source of every blessing in my life. Through the trials and triumphs, I’ve been showered with unexpected opportunities, each one a testament to the endless possibilities that still lie ahead.

As I celebrate today, I honor the journey I’ve walked, the lessons I’ve learned, and the person I am becoming. My heart swells with pride, gratitude, and hope. Here’s to embracing the future with open arms, faith in my heart, and the unshakable belief that the best is yet to come.?????????? #29″

See the screenshot below: