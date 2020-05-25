Fella Makafui shares an old photo of herself doing music before she became an actress

- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui became a household name after she featured in popular TV series Yolo where she played the role of a bread seller.

She got so much applause from people with her style of acting but fast forward to 2020, the actress is now following the footsteps of her husband Medikal by also becoming a musician.

The switch has already got people talking but Fella has shared a photo on her social media page stating that she was already doing music before acting came to the picture.

Also Read: Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

Sharing an old photo of herself in the studio, She revealed the picture was taken far back in 2014.

Fella Makafui sharing the throwback picture comes after Sister Derby threw shots at her saying she made a trader become a musician.

See the Photo below:

Fella-Studio

Also Read: Fella Makafui finally opens up about her level of education

In recent times, she released two songs: Over and No Size – in her beef with Sister Deborah.

In Over, Fella sang that Deborah’s relationship with Medikal was over and she needed to see it as such and move on.

In No Size, she again sang that she was able to capture Medikal’s heart to marry her, indicating that she has no size.