Fella Makafui went Live and interacted with her fans speaking about her marriage to Medikal and motherhood.

The actress and entrepreneur took time out to answer fans’ questions in a rare appearance on social media.

Fella and her husband Medikal welcomed their daughter Island named after the rapper’s third EP released on July 2.

After Fella’s maiden role in the YOLO TV series, she has carved for herself quite a successful career in acting starring in movies like John and John, Swings, and Chaskele, and has also succeeded in business.

Aside from her ambassadorial deal with Crystal Galaxy college – which reportedly earned her Gh500,000 and a Chevy Camaro, and with Pinamang Cosmetics, she also owns a wine shop among other businesses.

Fella and Medikal are arguably the most talked-about couple in the entertainment industry as their relationship has survived cyberbullying and various criticism and keeps growing strong.

However, the actress in her live video spoke about her struggles as a mother.

She expressed that although she loved it, the late nights and stress that come with it weighs her down sometimes.

Fella was confident that with time she was going to get used to it.

Answering a fan’s question about how she met her husband, she said that she met Medikal on Facebook.

Through her interaction, she video called a fan who revealed that she had been duped for Gh3000 from a transaction with an impersonated account.

Fella while clarifying that she did not even have a Facebook account kindly asked her to directly message her so they could sort it out.