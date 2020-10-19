type here...
GhPage Entertainment Fella Makafui shares struggles of motherhood in new video
Entertainment

Fella Makafui shares struggles of motherhood in new video

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Fella Makafui motherhood
Fella Makafui motherhood
- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui went Live and interacted with her fans speaking about her marriage to Medikal and motherhood.

The actress and entrepreneur took time out to answer fans’ questions in a rare appearance on social media.

Fella and her husband Medikal welcomed their daughter Island named after the rapper’s third EP released on July 2.

After Fella’s maiden role in the YOLO TV series, she has carved for herself quite a successful career in acting starring in movies like John and John, Swings, and Chaskele, and has also succeeded in business.

Aside from her ambassadorial deal with Crystal Galaxy college – which reportedly earned her Gh500,000 and a Chevy Camaro, and with Pinamang Cosmetics, she also owns a wine shop among other businesses.

Fella and Medikal are arguably the most talked-about couple in the entertainment industry as their relationship has survived cyberbullying and various criticism and keeps growing strong.

However, the actress in her live video spoke about her struggles as a mother.

She expressed that although she loved it, the late nights and stress that come with it weighs her down sometimes.

Fella was confident that with time she was going to get used to it.

Answering a fan’s question about how she met her husband, she said that she met Medikal on Facebook.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Through her interaction, she video called a fan who revealed that she had been duped for Gh3000 from a transaction with an impersonated account.

Fella while clarifying that she did not even have a Facebook account kindly asked her to directly message her so they could sort it out.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 19, 2020
Accra
light rain
78.7 ° F
78.7 °
78.7 °
85 %
3.1mph
37 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
79 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News