type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFella Makafui sold her car so Medikal could buy a Range Rover...
Entertainment

Fella Makafui sold her car so Medikal could buy a Range Rover – Brother

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui

Richard, a supposed brother of actress Fella Makafui has come out to defend his sister in the ongoing marriage drama with rapper Medikal.

According to Fella’s brother, his sister has been the one funding Medikal and making him look like a rich person outside.

He added that Medikal wants to make Fella look like a bad person when she has been of intense help to him.

Fella’s brother Richard claimed that Fella Makafui had to sell her car so she could help Medikal buy a Range Rover car by adding some money to what she brought.

But here is Medikal today claiming and making derogatory comments about the person who helped him.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Since the issue of their break up came up, Medikal has been making several statements on social media suggesting that he had wasted his money on Fella Makafui.

This came up after Fella Makafui in a statement disclosed that they had been divorced since January this year but they decided to stay together in the same house for the sake of their daughter.

But now that is no longer possible as Fella Makafui has allegedly packed out of the house.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, May 24, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
66 %
2.9mph
56 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways