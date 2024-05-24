Richard, a supposed brother of actress Fella Makafui has come out to defend his sister in the ongoing marriage drama with rapper Medikal.

According to Fella’s brother, his sister has been the one funding Medikal and making him look like a rich person outside.

He added that Medikal wants to make Fella look like a bad person when she has been of intense help to him.

Fella’s brother Richard claimed that Fella Makafui had to sell her car so she could help Medikal buy a Range Rover car by adding some money to what she brought.

But here is Medikal today claiming and making derogatory comments about the person who helped him.

Watch the video below:

Since the issue of their break up came up, Medikal has been making several statements on social media suggesting that he had wasted his money on Fella Makafui.

This came up after Fella Makafui in a statement disclosed that they had been divorced since January this year but they decided to stay together in the same house for the sake of their daughter.

But now that is no longer possible as Fella Makafui has allegedly packed out of the house.