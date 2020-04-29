Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

- Advertisement -

Actress Fella Makafui has dropped her first reaction after Akuapem Poloo claimed Sista Afia has been sleeping with her husband, Medikal.

Fella has taken to social media to prove that all reports about her husband cheating are not her problem.

Also Read: Sista Afia lands heavily on Akuapem Poloo after she exposed her of sleeping with Medikal

The actress has released a stunning photo of herself proving that she is the happiest woman on earth.

In the photo, Fella is seen in a beautiful red outfit as she posed beautifully for the camera. From the photo, Fella wore a big smile as she looked stunning.

Captioning the photo, Fella simply wrote, “Abundant Grace.”

Also Read: I will only feature on a song with Fella Makafui if the song is a joke – Efya

Check out the photo below:

Fella’s photo has drawn loads of comments from her die-hard fans on social media.