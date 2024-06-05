Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after divorce and fight with Medikal – Here’s what she’s saying (Video)

Actress, Fella Makafui, has granted an exclusive interview for the first time after her fight with her now ex-husband Medikal.

Speaking exclusively with Rashad on GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Fella Makafui openly expressed that she has the utmost respect for Medikal.

Smartly talking about her divorce, Fella Makafui emphatically stated that for the sake of the respect she has for Medikal, she won’t wash their dirty linen in public.

As categorically stated by Fella, despite being no longer together with Medikal, she would continue to give him the respect he deserves as the father of her daughter.

READ ALSO: I still have a tattoo of Medikal – Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui also talked about the tattoos on her body during the interview, she mentioned she has Samuel tattooed on her skin

When questioned who was Samuel? she responded by revealing the person was her former husband Medikal.

On why she still has that tattoo on her body when the other party has cleared her name on his arm, Fella Makafui responded she is keeping the tattoo on her arm forever because it was a nice name.

She went on to say Samuel was a nice name and aside from that they had a nice time together and the result was their daughter Island.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Funny Face threatens to drop video; Says Vanessa was sleeping with another man while she was pregnant

READ ALSO: Funny Face charges on his baby mama again; Rains heavy insults and drops secrets (Video)