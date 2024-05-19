Fella Makafui speaks for the first time as Medikal disgraces and exposes all her dirty secrets

Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has publicly addressed the recent social media outburst by her estranged husband, rapper Medikal.

In a press statement released, Fella revealed that she and Medikal amicably ended their marriage several months ago.

However, she expressed dismay over Medikal’s decision to publicly air grievances, which she claims has significantly tarnished her reputation.

According to Fella, Medikal’s recent rant on Snapchat has launched a “smear campaign” against her, prompting her to seek legal counsel.

As clarified by Fella, she has decided to resort to legal advice and take Medikal to court.

Despite the tumultuous events, Fella thanked friends and loved ones for their unwavering support during this challenging period.

She reassured her supporters that she remains focused on her career and personal well-being.

Once one of Ghana’s most celebrated duos, the couple has seen their relationship dissolve publicly in recent months, capturing the attention of media and fans alike.

As the situation unfolds, Fella’s decision to pursue legal action marks a significant step in addressing the allegations and restoring her public image.

Stay tuned for further updates as this story develops.

