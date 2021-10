- Advertisement -

Actress Fella Makafui has taken to social media to start a campaign asking the Ghana Police to free Shatta Wale from their custody.

After stories of his phoney gun attack went viral, the popular Ghanaian artist was detained yesterday.

Nana Dope and Gangee, two of his associates, were also arrested.

In a post sighted on the timeline of Fella Makafui, she described Shatta Wale as King and added the hashtag #FreeShattaWale

She posted: “King Forever!! #FreeShattaWale”

See screenshot below: