Fella Precious Makafui has set Twitter on fire with an unexpected clue as to what fans suspect could lead to a scandal about her marriage.

She sparked rumours when she tweeted about how she was about to make the hardest decision ever in her life.

As things stand currently, the rapper’s wife’s is having a tough time in her life and it’s believed to be about how things have suddenly turned sour in her marriage to the AMG signee.

READ ALSO: Mona Gucci told me she knows the juju Fella Makafui used on Medikal – Lady alleges

After her now-deleted tweet on the microblogging platform, fans and observers have started insinuating that trouble is looming over the inseparable couple.

Prior to this, some IG ghost bloggers have claimed on their various pages that Fella has caught Medikal cheating on her on several occasions and their marriage is on the brink of collapse.

She tweeted;

I’m about to make the hardest decision ever

Some tweeps on the bird app have also suggested that she’s about to hand over her Twitter account to Medikal because he has been banned for impersonating Nana Addo.

And she’s more than worried that her hubby will read about her chats with other men who flirt with her in the DM.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui and Medikal busted in fake $200,000 ambassadorial deal signing

It is unclear whether or not Medikal and Fella’s marriage is going through challenges, but Fella is giving us signals.

Fella Makafui married rapper Medikal on March 7th, 2020, and they have a daughter called Island Frimpong.