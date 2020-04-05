type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Fella Makafui surprises hubby Medikal with a customized cake on birthday

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Today marks the 27th birthday of rapper Medikal and his wife; Fella Makafui has sent a sweet birthday message to him.

Fella Makafui took to her Instagram page to extol Medikal and it’s soo sweet.

She described her husband as her soulmate and she never knew what the word meant until she met Medikal.

As a way to show that her love for her hubby, Medikal is unending, she has surprised him with a beautiful and customized birthday cake.

The radio-like birthday cake was presented to Medikal by wife amid varieties of food prepared by fella, all to celebrate this moment.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Fella Makafui promised to love Medikal forever and spend the rest of their lives together as husband and wife.

Happy Birthday to Medikal, God bless your new age. Chill!!

