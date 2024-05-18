Beyond Kontrol, CEO Medikal has opened up on his failed marriage with actress Fella Makafui after less than 4 years as a couple.

Medikal in a video claimed that Fella Makafui told him to his face that their marriage was over after he questioned her.

According to him, Fella Makafui without informing him travelled to Dubai to spend some days but he got to know about it after a blogger shared the picture online and this was because she wasn’t talking with him.

He added that even though he wasn’t informed about the trip, he took it cool but upon her return, he noticed she was not wearing her wedding ring which prompted him to question her about it.

Medikal alleged that Fella Makafui responded by saying the marriage was over because she could no longer continue with the marriage after everything she had heard from people.

He continued that he tried everything to make the relationship work but it didn’t so he gave up and requested that she hand over his ring back to him.

But Fella Makafui told him she had thrown the ring into a river in Dubai because she didn’t see why she was keeping the ring.

Watch the video below: