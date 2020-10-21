Fella Makafui has found herself in the ‘pool’ of trolls after a video of her at the gym training hard to get back in shape and burn all the postpartum calories surfaced on the internet.

The actress/businesswoman after going through several months of pregnancy’ and childbirth wants to get that flat tummy and fat booty she used to have.

We all know the stress one goes through in carrying a child in the womb for 9 months and giving birth.

Some women don’t even get their normal stature back after delivery but that’s not the case of Medikal’s wife.

Even though she has not reached the time she is can to be doing vigorous activities after childbirth, Fella in a quest to gain that huge booty her husband got attracted to probably leading to him marrying her is not giving up now.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Fella Makafui hits the gym to keep fit pic.twitter.com/j8gmNAYY0Z — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 21, 2020

Social media users after sighting the viral video begun to to critically look at the butts of Fella Makafui, lo and behold they found out something.

They noticed that Fella’s backside looked extra large and completely out of shape. It was concluded that actress could only be wearing her baby’s diapers leaving her backside unbalanced.

See below screenshots of comments by netizens;

