Fella Makafui visits Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and Nungua Mantse

Ghanaian actress who doubles as an entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has paid a visit to the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse.

This comes after a document that bears their names as well as the names of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and Nungua Mantse flew across social media platforms.

The Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and Nungua Mantse after seeing the document which became a topic for online discussion ordered the duo to appear before them today, 24th May, 2024.

Well, Ghpage.com can without any equivocation report that Fella Makafui has gone to see the chiefs.

In a video flying across social media platforms, Fella Makafui with her entourage in a fleet of expensive cars went to see the chiefs today.

Even though what transpired among them remains private, information we have gathered is that the chiefs do not have interest in the back and forth of the couple.

However, they invited the duo to verify the documents that flew across social media platforms which bear their names.

Meanwhile, Medikal is yet to respond to the call of the chiefs.