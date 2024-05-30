Netizens are still talking about the break up of Medikal and Fella Makafui with everyone trying to give the reason for their divorce.

In a radio discussion, a panellist claimed that Fella Makafui chose to end the relationship because she wanted to return to her old ways thus on the streets.

According to her, Fella Makafui saw marriage as preventing her from travelling any day and anytime, hanging out with men of her choice.

The panellist claims that the actress wanted people to sponsor her lifestyle and marriage was preventing all those things from happening hence the decision to end their marriage.

She went on to say that men cheating in marriage is not a new thing and it would be in the interest of women to understand this and enjoy their marriage rather than making a huge case of it.

Watch the video below: