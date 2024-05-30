type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFella Makafui wants to go back to the street - Radio Presenter
Entertainment

Fella Makafui wants to go back to the street – Radio Presenter

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui-1
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui-1

Netizens are still talking about the break up of Medikal and Fella Makafui with everyone trying to give the reason for their divorce.

In a radio discussion, a panellist claimed that Fella Makafui chose to end the relationship because she wanted to return to her old ways thus on the streets.

According to her, Fella Makafui saw marriage as preventing her from travelling any day and anytime, hanging out with men of her choice.

The panellist claims that the actress wanted people to sponsor her lifestyle and marriage was preventing all those things from happening hence the decision to end their marriage.

She went on to say that men cheating in marriage is not a new thing and it would be in the interest of women to understand this and enjoy their marriage rather than making a huge case of it.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, May 30, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.7 ° F
83.7 °
83.7 °
72 %
2.8mph
73 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways