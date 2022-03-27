type here...
GhPageNews"Fellow Ghanaians" Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight
“Fellow Ghanaians” Akufo-Addo to address the nation tonight

By Albert
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later tonight, Sunday, March 27, 2022 address the nation on decisions taken by the government to address recent economic challenges confronting the country.

This comes a few days after the Finance Minister also announced some government interventions to salvage the country’s ailing economy.

What To Expect

The address will, among other things, include an announcement of the reopening of the country’s land borders and measures that will be put in place to prevent a possible spike in cases of COVID-19.

The government last week hinted of a possible opening of the country’s land borders in the next two weeks.

The border opening follows calls by many stakeholders who have lamented the negative impact the situation is having on the economy of border communities.

Pressure has been mounting from various sections of society for the government to finally ease the restriction on land borders.

The Minority in Parliament asked that the land borders be opened with immediate effect for the free flow of goods and persons among neighbouring countries.

Some long-distance commercial bus drivers operating in Accra also urged the government to reopen the country’s land borders to enable them to resume operations.

Source: Citi News

