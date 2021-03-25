type here...
GhPage News Female Captain applauded after landing plane safely despite bad weather
Female Captain applauded after landing plane safely despite bad weather

By Lizbeth Brown
Captain Eva Gichuru
A bold Ghanaian female pilot has received a lot of admiration for her bravery after landing a plane safely despite the bad weather condition.

In a video sighted by GhPage, passengers and workers of the Kotoka International Airport were seen applauding her as she arrived at the airport with her colleagues.

Captain Eva Gichuru who was the Pilot-in-command (PIC) for PassionAir encountered bad weather en route to Accra.

The flight was scheduled to land at 8:10 Pm at Accra but was not cleared for landing due to the heavy rainfall and lightning.

Captain Eva Gichuru was able to land Flight OP157 safely at Kotoka International Airport after circling for almost one hour.

It was a lovely scene after the Captain arrived at the airport as the passengers expressed appreciation to her for her bravery.

Watch the video below;

Some of the passengers were heard expressing their appreciation to the captain amid tears.

They applauded her and also took turns taking pictures with her.

