Female community members digrace cheating married woman

NIGERIA – Members of the Anambra Umuada, an association of first daughters, stormed the workplace of the 40-plus married woman in the viral tape title chief Uga, Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

In a video circulated on Facebook, the Umuada were seen brandishing symbolic items at the marketplace where the woman, at the centre of the controversy, conducts her business.

The display appeared to be a traditional form of protest or intended public shaming.

Their actions, however, were quickly halted by local villagers who objected to the incursion.

The villagers insisted that the Umuada, who hail from a different community, could not impose sanctions or cause disruption in another village without following proper procedures.

They were instructed to first send a formal notice to the village authorities declaring their intention.

Only after the matter is deliberated upon by the local leadership would a decision be communicated, they were told.

BACKGROUND

As reported, after recording the video, the woman deleted it, but was unaware that a copy remained hidden in a file on her phone.

The woman’s daughter accessed her phone to watch videos and listen to music.

While surfing the phone, she discovered the video involving her mother and the chief

Without confronting her mother, she forwarded the video to her father.

Upon viewing the video, the husband also shared it with his family’s WhatsApp group and subsequently on various community platforms, which led to its rapid

FULL story available in the comments section