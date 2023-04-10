Female doctor arrested for stealing the bodies of 3 dead people from the mortuary

A young and promising South African doctor named Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been arrested for allegedly stealing the bodies of 3 dead bodies.

According to reports online which have since received massive engagements and comments, the doctor known for her opulent lifestyle was arrested after successfully moving the bodies out of the mortuary.

Apparently, Dr Nandioha told the mortuary guards that the bodies were her husband, father & brother hence they gave her a free pass not knowing that she had stolen them.

Just a week after moving the bodies from the mortuary on the claims that they were her family, one of the bodies was found dumped in a river a week after.

It was during investigations by the police that it was found that Dr Nandioha claimed $83,000 for each body from an insurance company.

At the moment, Dr Nandipha Magudumana is in the grips of the police and will face the full weight of the law if found guilty of the charges that have been levelled against her.