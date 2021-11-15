type here...
Female JHS teacher ignores students as she twerks her heavy backside in the classroom(Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
A heavily endowed female Junior high School teacher has stepped outside the boundaries of the code and ethics of her profession as a trained teacher.

This might land her into big trouble. In a video sighted, the voluptuous teacher recorded herself twerking to a song.

The female teacher who appears to be in her late twenties danced to the tune shaking her big backside in the classroom with no discretion.

She seductively bounced her ass with no regard for the possible sanctions that she might face should authorities of her school and GES see the video.

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

